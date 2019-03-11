Adam Burniston's Forecast | Mild weather takes over for much of the week

A beautiful stretch of dry weather with seasonal temperatures will take over this week before we track our next storm system.

A chilly start will begin our Monday morning as you head back to work and school. Morning lows are starting the day in the upper 30s and lower 40s across the Commonwealth. As we head towards this afternoon and into this evening highs are expected to reach into the mid to lower 50s, which is very average for this time of year. Luckily, we have another dry day with mostly sunny skies, and we won't be dealing with gusty winds like this weekend.

Moving ahead into Tuesday, you can expect a lot of the same weather back into the region. Morning lows to begin the morning will be back down into the mid to lower 30s, but by the afternoon we will be tracking highs reaching into the lower 50s. Tuesday will remain dry throughout the day with a light to moderate breeze and partly cloudy skies.

Another mostly dry day will persist through most of Wednesday, but then overnight into Thursday we track our next potential for rain and thunderstorms in the forecast. This rain will be on and off throughout the day on Thursday, and even a few showers could be left over for Friday morning. While we will be dealing with the wet pattern, highs on both Wednesday and Thursday look to reach the mid to upper 60s before dropping back off by next weekend.