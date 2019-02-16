Adam Burniston's Forecast | Milder air returns for the weekend

Any snowfall overnight will be melting away to start the weekend as milder air returns to the Commonwealth.

While some slick conditions could be possible early on this Saturday morning for parts of southern Kentucky, they should quickly clear up by later on this morning as temperatures warm. Morning lows are starting right around freezing, but by this afternoon highs are expected to reach into the lower 40s for many with a light breeze. With the mild temperatures, we also keep dry weather around throughout the day with partly sunny skies.

By early Sunday morning, clouds will have increased, and a bit of wintry mix will move in once more as temperatures start the day in the lower 30s. This mix will again quickly turn over to mostly rain by the later morning hours and last through the afternoon with heavy showers at times. Highs on Sunday could be reaching into the lower 50s with some areas of southern Kentucky possibly getting into the mid-50s.

Heading back into the work week, we start to track another active pattern set up across the Commonwealth. Monday stays mostly dry with a few flakes, but then rounds of rain will come through beginning Tuesday and lasting through the end of the week. Temperatures will also stay on the milder side most of the week after Monday with highs reaching into the 40s most days.