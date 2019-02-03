Adam Burniston's Forecast | Mild air staying around the Commonwealth

Spring-like conditions will stick around for most of the week before rain and a pattern switch returns.

Sunday begins with very mild conditions with morning lows in the mid-40s. Skies are mostly cloudy at the start of the day, but heading in through the afternoon and evening skies will somewhat clear with a mix of clouds and sun. Conditions will, fortunately, be staying dry today with highs reaching around 60 degrees. Winds will be a bit breezy at times, but overall you can expect a near perfect Sunday.

Heading back to work and school on Monday, you'll want to keep an umbrella and rain jacket handy. Hit and miss showers will stick around throughout the day, and no one areas necessarily have better chances of seeing the rain than others. Morning lows to start Monday will be in the lower 40s with afternoon highs reaching into the 60s yet again.

Rain chances will only increase as we head towards the middle and latter part of the work week. Rounds of showers will move through Wednesday and continue through Thursday as another cold front sweeps through Thursday night. Some thunderstorms could also be possible Thursday with the front. Highs through Thursday will remain in the upper 50s and around 60, but then once that cold front passes we will be back into the mid to lower 30s with some wintry mix possibly by next weekend.