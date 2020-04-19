Adam Burniston's Forecast | Mix of dry and rainy times ahead

We'll have a mix of dry and wet weather for the week ahead as multiple systems line up to impact the Commonwealth.

Scattered showers will continue across our region for much of this evening and into tonight. The bulk of showers will stay in southern and southeastern Kentucky, but some isolated showers will show up at times for central and eastern Kentucky. Temperatures will remain in the 50s through this evening hours, and then by tonight, we'll drop through the 40s.

A few showers will remain around Monday morning for areas of southeastern Kentucky. Once those showers leave by the later morning hours, everyone will stay on the dry side throughout the rest of the day. Monday morning temperatures will start in the lower 40s, and then by the afternoon, we can expect to see low to mid-60s out and about. Clouds should also be clearing throughout the day, leading to sunnier conditions for the afternoon and evening hours as well.

Another weak front will sweep through here Tuesday morning with a few more isolated rain chances, but the next widespread system won't arrive until late Wednesday night and into Thursday. That system could feature a few thunderstorms as well. Temperatures will stay just below, or near, average throughout this week with highs in the low to mid-60s with overnight lows in the 40s.