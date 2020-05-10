Adam Burniston's Forecast | More record lows possible ahead

After a cold front moves through this evening, another cooldown follows with another chance of frost by Monday morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorm are making their way through the Commonwealth this evening with gusty winds. Some storms could be on the stronger side; otherwise, this line will still produce heavy showers and gusts of 35+mph possible. As the cold front passes, temperatures will quickly fall through the 50s and 40s by tonight, with clouds clearing out of the area.

Monday morning will feature temperatures in the mid-30s, which could tie or break another record low. Cold air stays with us throughout the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs by Monday afternoon will only reach around 50, with many not even getting out of the 40s. After a record low possible in the morning, these highs could be the coolest highs on record for the date as well. Some isolated showers are possible, but most will stay dry.

We'll have one more morning of possible record lows on Tuesday morning before we finally break the streak of cold days ahead. Highs will go from mid to upper 50s Tuesday and then warm into the 70s and possibly 80s by the end of the week. We'll keep dry conditions around on Tuesday, but by the middle and latter half of the week, storm chances will increase back into the region and last into next weekend.