Adam Burniston's Forecast | More storms and a cool down on the way

After a cold front pushes through Monday bringing strong storms, much cooler air will fill in behind it.

For this evening, scattered storms will continue to push across the region producing heavy rainfall and lightning. Some thunderstorms will be capable of producing 1"-2" in under an hour, which could also lead to some local high water issues along creeks and streams. Otherwise, temperatures will be falling into the 70s overnight.

By Monday morning, lows will begin the day in the lower 70s with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 70s and around 80 for some. Throughout the day, we will also be dealing with rounds of showers and thunderstorms. These storms have the potential to build on the stronger side, producing gusty winds and heavy rain. Flash flooding will be a concern yet again throughout the day as well for the area.

Once the cold front is through by Tuesday, and onward we are looking at great weather all across the Commonwealth. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will stay in the mid to upper 70s and then we only reach the mid to lower 80s by the end of the week into next weekend. Most of those days will also stay on the dry side with mostly sunny skies. By Friday and into next weekend we could start to track some isolated rain chances.