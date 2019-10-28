Adam Burniston's Forecast | More tricks than treats for your Halloween Forecast

We have another beautiful Fall-like day to enjoy before some significant changes come in for the middle and latter parts of the week with showers and cold temperatures.

For this evening, you can expect enjoyable weather out and about. Temperatures will slowly cool into the lower 60s by sunset, and then by tonight, we deal with only the mid to lower 50s across much of the region. Skies will also remain clear through the overnight hours with a light breeze from time to time, as well.

By Tuesday morning, lows will begin the day in the lower 50s and upper 40s, but unlike Monday, fog shouldn't be too big of an issue for many. Through the afternoon hours, southerly winds and mostly sunny skies will help drive our highs into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Warmer temperatures will spread through southern and southeast Kentucky, with those more mild temperatures occurring around central and northern Kentucky.

Our dry period comes to an end by Wednesday and into Thursday as a system rolls into town. This system will bring scattered showers and gusty winds with throughout Wednesday, and then those showers increase in coverage for Thursday and last throughout the day. Wind gusts at times could reach 30-40mph at times with the rain moving through. This system also brings a big time cool down with highs only reaching the 40s through Friday and into next weekend with overnight lows at or below freezing.