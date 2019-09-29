Adam Burniston's Forecast | No relief form summer heat to start the week

As highs stay in the 90s, many areas could break records across the Commonwealth.

This evening will be nearly exactly like Saturday with temperatures staying on the warm side for quite some time. We keep the 80s around after sunset and then by later tonight we will finally be dropping down through the 70s. Light winds will be around with a mix of clouds and clear skies. A few isolated storms and showers moved through portions of southern Kentucky, but by tonight all chances will be gone, and everyone will stay dry.

By Monday, morning lows will be in the upper 60s for another mild start to the day. Temperatures will warm up quickly yet again, with highs expected to reach into the mid to lower 90s, but heat index values will make it feel warmer. High humidity levels could also help fire off an isolated storm or two in the afternoon and evening; however, most will stay on the dry side.

Highs will stay in the lower 90s through the middle part of the workweek, but some changes are on the way. A cold front will come in by Thursday and help cool things down into the 80s on Thursday, and then by Friday and into next weekend, we will see highs top out in the mid-70s. Conditions will stay on the dry side until the cold front brings in scattered storm chances, then behind it, we return to dry weather.