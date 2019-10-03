Adam Burniston's Forecast | One more hot day before big changes

Many areas could see another day of record highs, but Fall air finally comes to an end the week.

For your Thursday, highs are going to be climbing back into the 90s with mostly sunny skies lasting throughout the day. Then a cold front starts to make its way in during the evening hours. This cold front could bring a very isolated threat of rain, but overall most will stay dry.

By Friday, we are looking at a chilly start to the morning. Lows will begin in the lower 60s before we slowly warm up into the mid-70s for highs, which will be feeling very lovely! One thing to keep in mind is that we will see a decent split from north to south in temperatures. So highs in northern Kentucky will trend more in the lower 70s vs. upper 70s in southern Kentucky. Overall, conditions will stay dry with low humidity levels.

We keep the fall air around for the weekend, and even cooler temperatures come in for next week as another front comes through. This front moves in Sunday and Monday providing some much-needed rain. We could see anywhere from 1"-2"+ of rainfall from this. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s Saturday, but then we dip into the 60s as the rain moves through Monday.