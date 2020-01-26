Adam Burniston's Forecast | Rain and snow chances stick around

Showers will increase through Sunday night and continue into Monday with more systems lined up later this week.

Chilly temperatures will be around through this evening and tonight with mostly dry conditions across much of central and northern Kentucky. Temperatures will be dropping down into the mid to upper 30s tonight with wind chill values in the lower 30s. Rain chances will increase across southern Kentucky tonight, but others will remain dry.

Showers will continue through Monday morning in southern Kentucky with some isolated and scattered showers making it into parts of central Kentucky. However, rain doesn't stick around for long, as the system moves out to the east by the later morning and early afternoon hours. We'll be leftover with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s with some flurries possible, but mostly dry conditions will persist with cloudy skies.

We have another weak system that is trying to take shape on Wednesday that could bring in some wintry mix as well, but models still aren't too promising with this system bringing much of an impact. Then our next system will follow closely behind with more rain chances for the end of the weekend and into the weekend. On the backside of this system, cold air will fill in and could produce a better snow chance for our area, but we will still days away, so we'll keep you updated.