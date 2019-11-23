Adam Burniston's Forecast | Rain moves out but another system lines up

The Commonwealth will see a brief dry period with cooler temperatures before yet another system comes in before Thanksgiving.

Scattered rain and mist will remain around through the evening, but should start to get lighter by later this evening. However, gusty winds are going to be sticking around with wind gusts of 25+mph possible. By tonight some rain may turn into a mix of sleet and snow as temperatures drop into the 30s behind the system.

By Sunday morning, a few flakes may be leftover flying in parts of eastern Kentucky; otherwise, most areas will be dry with a mix of clouds. Temperatures will begin the day in the lower 30s, but then by the afternoon highs are expected to reach into the mid-40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will continue to stay gusty around 15-20mph.

We keep dry weather around for Monday and most of Tuesday before our next system moves in. Temperatures will also be on the rise with southerly winds helping highs reach into the 50s and even close to 60 on Tuesday. Then another low pressure moves in Tuesday evening, bringing showers that last through the first part of Wednesday. Behind the front, temperatures will drop back into the 40s, but things are looking mostly dry for Thursday.