Adam Burniston's Forecast | Rain moves out for now before the weekend

Much better weather returns this afternoon but doesn't stay for long as another system looms this weekend.

A few showers remain for parts of the Commonwealth this morning but will be clearing to the southeast. On the backside of this system, clouds should start to clear from northwest to southeast leading to a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and evening with drier conditions. Temperatures this morning are starting the day in the mid-50s, but with some sunshine this afternoon, we should see highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s.

Another system will move in here for Saturday, bring the potential for some isolated stronger storms across parts of southeastern Kentucky. For those that don't see a severe threat, widespread heavy showers and a few rumbles of thunder will still be likely throughout the day with very few breaks. Temperatures for Saturday stay on the cooler side, starting in the 40s and only warming into the 50s.

A few showers will remain around for the start of Sunday, but another dry period returns for the evening and lasts through Monday. By the middle of next week, we'll track more scattered showers returning to the forecast. Highs next week will also stay below average in the mid to upper 50s with a few days reaching into the lower 60s.