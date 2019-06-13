Adam Burniston's Forecast | Record lows possible overnight

Drier weather is returning for now with the June chill holding steady through the end of the week.

As we continue into this evening and eventually into later tonight, cool and well below average temperatures will be staying around. As the center of low pressure passes to our northeast, drier air will start to return into the area with colder air to follow. By later on this evening and into tonight clouds will clear out of the area and temperatures will drop down into the lower 50s.

By Tuesday morning, lows will be down into the mid-40s, which could break some records for some areas across the Commonwealth. However, as we head throughout the day, sunny skies will prevail, and highs will warm into the lower 70s, which will remain below average. Some light to moderate winds will be around throughout the day as well.

As we continue through the rest of the week, temperatures will trend right below average in the upper 70s through the weekend before another slight cool down kicks us back down into the mid-70s by early next week. If you want to enjoy another dry day, Saturday will remain mostly on the dry and sunny side, but then by Sunday and onward an active pattern returns with rain and thunderstorms that last into much of next week as well.