Adam Burniston's Forecast | Seasonal chill takes back over

After Monday's cold front, much cooler air is returning to the Commonwealth with dry weather.

Gusty winds will stay with us through this evening as temperatures cool down overnight. During the evening hours, you can expect temperatures to slowly fall through the upper to mid-50s before cooling down even further overnight. Skies will remain mostly clear with a mix of clouds throughout the night and dry weather will continue.

By Wednesday morning, overnight lows will start in the 30s with a bit of a wind chill as winds remain moderate. Throughout the day, conditions will remain on the cooler side with highs by the afternoon reaching into the lower 60s. Fortunately through, conditions will be on the dry side with a mix of sun and clouds making for a nice Fall-like day.

Dry conditions will continue through the end of the work week with temperatures slowly climbing back around the mid-60s, which is our average for this time of year. Then by the weekend, we will track another system diving into the Commonwealth. This system is expected to bring showers and cooler temperatures along with it by Saturday evening and in through Sunday. Highs after the front will fall back down into the 50s briefly before returning near normal by next week. We are also keeping an eye in that Halloween forecast, but it is still too far out with lots of variables that could likely change that forecast.