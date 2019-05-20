Adam Burniston's Forecast | Seasonal weather begins the week before storms return

Cooler and more seasonal temperatures are returning to the Commonwealth, but they won't be lasting for long as we track another summer surge.

To start this Monday, we do have some rain left over here in the early morning hours, but fortunately, it won't be lasting long as drier air fills into the region. Morning temperatures are beginning the day in the lower 60s and then by this afternoon we will have very seasonal highs only in the low to mid-70s. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the start of the day, but we should start to see more sun than clouds as we continue towards the afternoon and evening.

Heading into Tuesday, we have another great day of weather lined up across the Commonwealth. Morning temperatures will start a bit on the cooler side with the upper 40s in northern Kentucky and lower 50s across southern Kentucky. These temperatures will warm up quickly by the afternoon where we are expecting highs to reach back into the mid-70s yet again. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds again throughout the day, but fortunately, we still have dry air in place, so no rain is expected at this time.

By the middle and latter parts of the week, unfortunately, a surge of summer heat will return with rain chances back again as well. Highs from Wednesday and through next weekend look to start around the mid to upper 80s most days. Wednesday/Thursday will also feature some scattered shower and thunderstorm chances, but it won't entirely be as widespread as what we could potentially see for Memorial Day weekend, so we will be watching that forecast closely as we head throughout the week.