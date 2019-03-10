Adam Burniston's Forecast | Seasonal weather returns to Kentucky

Drier and more spring-like conditions will return to the Commonwealth this week with mild temperatures.

For you Sunday morning, we have some decent temperatures to start the morning. From the early morning to later morning hours, we will see a drop in temperatures from the 50s down into the mid-40s. The temperature drop is due to the cold front finally pushing through the state, but by this afternoon we will be looking at highs in the mid-50s. Gusty winds of 25-30mph+ will stick around throughout most of the day before dying down later tonight, but overall we have drier conditions with partly cloudy skies.

Heading back to work and school on Monday will be a bit cold in the morning. Lows will begin the day in the lower 30s across the northern half of the state with mid to upper 30s across southern Kentucky. You can expect another dry day through with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and light to moderate winds at times. Highs by Monday afternoon are supposed to get into the lower 50s, which is very average for this time of year.

Dry weather will stay with us through most of Wednesday, but then we will track another system coming in by Thursday. The system will produce our next rain and thunderstorm chances throughout the day, and the setup looks very similar to the storms we just experienced this weekend. Highs throughout the week will warm into the 60s by Wednesday/Thursday and then cool off into the 40s and 50s by next weekend.