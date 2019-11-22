Adam Burniston's Forecast | Several system lined up in the forecast

A windy and chilly feel arrives for the weekend with more rain and the chance for some snow to mix in as well.

For your evening, you'll want to keep that jacket or coat handy not because of rain, but more now because of the chilly air moving in. The cold front that passed through this morning is now out to our southeast, pushing the rain out and moving cooler air in with temperatures in the 40s for this evening. Then by tonight, temperatures will drop further into the 30s for some.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid-30s for some and upper 30s for others. Gusty winds will be staying with us as well because yet another system is going to be moving in. This system will bring in the rain through the morning and afternoon hours, before a mix to snow will be possible Saturday night. Temperatures will be quite a range across the Commonwealth as well. Highs will get into the 40s across central and northern Kentucky, but a warm front across southern and southeast Kentucky could be reaching into the mid-50s.

Sunday will be the start of another mostly dry period, which will last through Monday before, you guessed it, another system moves in for Tuesday. The first half of Tuesday still looks decent, but then a cold front moves through bring showers along with it that will last into Wednesday morning. Temperatures before the front warm into the 50s and possibly even before the 60s, but then after we only see highs in the 40s.