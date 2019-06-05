Adam Burniston's Forecast | Tracking a severe threat for today

Strong winds, large hail, and flash flooding are all possible on this Wednesday as severe storms push through the area.

As of Wednesday morning, the Storm Prediction Center has nearly all of Kentucky under a SLIGHT Risk for severe weather, which means scattered storms could become on the severe side today. Even if a storm doesn't receive a severe warning, it could still produce gusty winds, small hail, lots of lightning, and heavy rainfall. For temperatures today, this morning is starting in the mid-60s and then by this afternoon and evening highs are expected to reach into the 80s.

Continuing into Thursday, scattered rain and thunderstorm chances will remain with us; however, the severe threat will diminish. These showers will continue on and off throughout the entire day, but fortunately, we won't have to deal with a washout of a day. Temperatures on Thursday are expected to start the day in the mid-60s and then by the afternoon highs will be back into the lower 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will stay with us throughout the rest of the week and even into the beginning of next week before the chances start to taper off by Tuesday. Due to all of this rain falling over some of the same areas, flooding will likely become an issue for many small creeks and streams. Temperatures throughout the week will stay reasonably consistent as well with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and then overnight lows in the mid-60s.