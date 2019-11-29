Adam Burniston's Forecast | Showers and gusty winds move in this weekend

A significant pattern change moves in for the weekend starting of gusty showers, but then it may change to a mix of snow by Sunday and into Monday.

Keep those coats and possibly umbrellas on hand this evening and tonight. Temperatures will be staying around the lower 40s and upper 30s, but gusty winds will make it feel even colder outside. Mostly cloudy skies will be staying around through tonight as well with some isolated and scattered showers picking up later tonight as well.

By Saturday, a low-pressure system with a cold front will start to make its way through. This brings showers and gusty winds nearly all day long. Some thunderstorms may also be possible throughout the day, as well. Temperatures to start the day will be in the upper 30s, and then by the afternoon highs, try to reach around 50. Wind gusts could reach upwards of 40mph at times.

Showers will decrease for the second half of the weekend on Sunday, but by Sunday night and into Monday, temperatures will crash, and some leftover moisture could be falling as a mix of snow. Accumulation totals will be reasonably limited, but a coating could be seen for many areas by Monday morning. Then we keep some snow showers around for Monday before drier air returns for most of the middle of next week. Highs will stay in the upper 30s and lower 40s with freezing temperatures overnight.