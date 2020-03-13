Adam Burniston's Forecast | Showers return to start the weekend

After a brief period of dry weather to end the workweek, another system rolls in for the start of the weekend, bringing more showers.

For your evening, dry conditions will be sticking around, but cooler temperatures will be coming in. We will cool down through the 40s by this evening, and by late tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 30s for some areas. Breezy winds will stay with us as well with increasing clouds.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will start the day in the upper 30s and lower 40s. As we continue throughout the day, highs will stay on the cool side as well, with highs only topping out into the mid-40s. Showers will also be with us throughout the day, with a minimal chance of a few snowflakes for parts of northern Kentucky. The wintry side shouldn't cause any significant problems.

We have another brief dry period, Sunday, and into parts of Monday. Otherwise, spring-like weather returns for most of next week. Highs will return into the 60s, and a few days may even surge near the 70s. Scattered showers return for Tuesday and become more widespread by Wednesday/Thursday, with some thunderstorms around as well.