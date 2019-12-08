Adam Burniston's Forecast | Showers, snow, and arctic air moves in this week

After enjoy nice conditions this weekend, now we prepare for our next system that brings arctic air and snow chances back into the Commonwealth.

This evening, temperatures will be staying on the mild side thanks to southerly winds bringing in "warmer" air. Clouds will still be waiting around throughout this evening and tonight, but conditions will stay dry with no rain moving quite yet. Temperatures this evening will remain in the 50s, and then tonight, we only fall into the 40s.

By Monday morning, showers will be increasing across the region as the next system moves in. Temperatures to begin the day will be in the mid to upper 40s, and then by the afternoon, we are still tracing highs into the upper 50s and even 60s. Gusty winds of 30+mph will remain around most of the day and increase throughout the evening. Showers will stay with us throughout the day as well.

Showers will continue into the morning hours on Tuesday, but then arctic air moves in as the cold front passes. As the front passes, temperatures cool down quickly into the 30s and change any rain over to snow by the afternoon that will continue through Wednesday. At this time, the most significant snowfall looks to occur across southeast Kentucky, but we will be watching that closely. Otherwise, frigid arctic air takes over and leaves highs in the lower 30s and overnight lows in the teens.