Adam Burniston's Forecast | Some nice days before big changes

A return to more Fall-like conditions will be with us for the next few days, but another system rolls in for Halloween bringing significant changes with it.

For your evening, pleasant conditions will continue with mostly clear skies. After enjoying the 60s this afternoon, temperatures will slowly fall into the 50s for this evening and then eventually into the 40s overnight. A light breeze will be around through the early evening hours, but then it should lighten up as we head overnight.

By early Monday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 40s with fog showing up in many areas, especially those in valley regions. If you are dealing with fog in the morning, it should clear reasonably quickly as the sun rises and starts to warm us up for the day. By the afternoon, highs will reach into the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. Dry conditions will last throughout the day, as well.

We will keep dry conditions going in the forecast through the first half of Wednesday with Fall-like temperatures in the upper 60s continuing. Then by Wednesday evening through Thursday, another system moves in bringing showers and gusty winds along with it. Showers will likely be heavy on and off throughout the day Thursday, unfortunately, making for wet trick-or-treat conditions. By Friday and into the weekend, the rain will clear out, but much colder conditions will be left behind with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 30s.