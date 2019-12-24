Adam Burniston's Forecast | Spring feel for Christmas Day

Highs continue to trend well above average through Christmas, but we're keeping an eye on a wintry system looming on the horizon.

For your evening, temperatures will be staying on the mild side with the 50s. Then after sunset, temperatures drop quickly into the 40s for a cooler feel overnight. Skies will be a mix of clouds as we head into tonight, but most areas will stay clear with dry conditions continuing.

By Christmas morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to upper 30s for a chilly start. However, temperatures get much better by the afternoon with highs expected to reach into the 60s! This warm air will be nearly 20 degrees above our average for this time of year. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds with light to moderate winds.

We keep the mild and dry conditions continuing through the end of the week, but as we look towards the end of the year, we have another wintry system set up. This next system seems to arrive by late Saturday night and last through Sunday and into Monday. It will likely start with some thunderstorm possibilities before staying as moderate rains through Sunday. On the backside of the system, however, cold air will rush down and could even bring snow by next week.