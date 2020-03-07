Adam Burniston's Forecast | Spring feel staying around before active pattern

Make sure to soak in the sun this weekend, because another active pattern returns next week.

For your evening ahead, cool temperatures will be sticking around. We will go from the 40s down into the 30s as we head into tonight, but fortunately, light to moderate winds won't add too much of a wind chill factor out tonight. Skies will remain on the clear side through the overnight hours as well.

By Sunday, morning temperatures will begin the morning in the lower 30s with some upper 20s in valley areas. After a chilly start to the day, though, much better conditions return for the afternoon with highs reaching back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Gusty winds will also be returning through the afternoon and evening hours with sustained winds of 10-15mph and gusts reaching up to 25+mph. Mostly sunny skies will also stay around throughout the day.

The pattern changes by the workweek as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms return. Our first round comes in Monday evening and lasts throughout Tuesday. Then scattered showers will remain around on Wednesday before a few dry periods come in for the end of the week, but another system is looking to set up for next weekend as well. The silver lining to this forecast is that temperatures will be staying in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the week.