Adam Burniston's Forecast | Spring-feel to return with yet another active pattern

After dealing with a chilly start to the weekend, Spring temperatures will return with rain chances.

For your evening of social distancing ahead, you'll likely want to stay indoors as chilly conditions continue. Temperatures today were hardpressed to reach the 40s and now this evening, and tonight we will be falling through the 30s. Northernly winds will continue adding a bit of wind chill factor out there as well. Fortunately, what little rain activity we saw today will also be moving out for this evening and tonight.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the lower 30s and upper 20s. A mix of sun and clouds will stick with us throughout the day, but those that do get in on more sunshine should see warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-50s for most, but some could reach the lower 60s with more sunshine. The first half of the day will stay on the dry side, but by late Sunday evening and overnight, shower chances will ramp up.

Shower chances continue into Monday morning, before another brief dry period. Then, another system moves in Tuesday that brings more widespread storm chances. Scattered shower and storm chances will follow through the end of the week. Highs through this week will be on the rise with the 60s in the first half of the week and then possibly 70s by Thursday and Friday.