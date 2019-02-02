Adam Burniston's Forecast | Spring like temperatures arriving to the Commonwealth

After a chilly start to the weekend, temperatures surge near the 60s with more rain next week.

A Dense Fog Advisory starts your Saturday morning across portions of central and northern Kentucky until 9 AM EST. Some areas could also be experiencing some freezing fog as temperatures are in the lower 30s this morning as well. As we head into this afternoon, the fog will push out into a much milder day with highs reaching the upper 40s for most and even lower 50s across southern portions of the state. Conditions will stay dry throughout the day with a mix of sun and clouds as well.

By Sunday morning, we could see dense fog back into portions of central and northern Kentucky. Morning lows will reach into only the mid to upper 30s to start the day and then by the afternoon highs will enter into the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will be feeling very nice outside coming off a cold stretch and weather conditions will, fortunately, be staying dry throughout the day. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds again will a moderate breeze outside as well.

Heading back into the work week, unfortunately, the dry conditions will come to an end. Rain chances increase through the beginning and middle parts of the work week. Highs will, fortunately, stay in the 60s most of the week until a strong front comes through by Thursday/Friday and brings highs back down into the lower 30s. This front could also bring a bit of wintry weather back into the Commonwealth as well, so we will be watching that closely as we head through the week.