Adam Burniston's Forecast | Spring like weather returns just in time

After a cold Saturday, the second half of the weekend is looking much better.

To start this Sunday, we have morning lows in the mid to lower 40s providing a chilly start, but it will get much better. Some very light misting rain is also around the Commonwealth during the very early morning hours; however, it will be clearing up quickly as drier air moves in. By this afternoon, highs are expected to be into the mid-60s making for a lovely day with clouds clearing throughout the day as well.

Heading back to work and school on Monday looks to be another great day. Morning lows begin the day in the mid to upper 40s and then by the afternoon we are expecting highs to reach into the mid to upper 70s putting us back closer to our normal average for this time of year. You can also expect dry conditions throughout the day on Monday as well with mostly sunny skies.

Throughout the rest of the week, we will keep these very nice a warm days around, but we will start to track some rain chances as well. By Tuesday evening and into Wednesday, we follow our next system that will bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms to our region. Then through the end of the week and into next weekend an isolated to scattered chance for showers will stick around in the forecast. Highs throughout the week will be staying in the mid-70s with overnight lows around the low to mid-50s.