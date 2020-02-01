Adam Burniston's Forecast | Spring temperatures surge in

After a wet end to the workweek, and beginning to the weekend, we are now looking towards above average temperatures moving in.

This evening, a few ore isolated showers will be moving through the Commonwealth, but overall drier conditions are moving in overnight. Temperatures will remain on the cool side this evening in the lower 40s and upper 30s. However, we have a cold night ahead as temperatures drop down into the lower 30s, and possibly even below freezing. Clouds will be clearing out of the area as well.

By Sunday morning, some frost could be out and about in some areas, otherwise light to moderate winds will keep others frost free. Temperatures will begin the day in the lower 30s, but as we go throughout the day a warming trend will be in place sending highs around 60. Gusty winds of 20-25+mph will also be around throughout the afternoon as southerly air surges in.

We stay dry for another day on Monday with Spring-like temperatures, but then an active pattern gets underway through the rest of the week. Gusty showers will be around Tuesday through Wednesday before a cold front moves through providing a wintry mix to be possible for the latter part of this next week. Temperatures remain in the 60s through Tuesday, before cooling down into the 50s Wednesday, 40s Thursday, and then 30s heading into Friday.