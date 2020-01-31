Adam Burniston's Forecast | Spring warmth moves in this weekend

While rain moves out, warmer temperatures will start to surge into the Commonwealth into this weekend with perfect weather for Super Bowl Sunday.

This evening, scattered showers will stick around for some, but should become light and more sparse by tonight. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side as well in the lower 40s through this evening and then by tonight those temperatures will cool down further into the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy skies will stay around through the overnight hours as well.

By Saturday, a few showers will be around during the morning hours and move into southern Kentucky by the afternoon leaving the rest of the Commonwealth mostly dry. Temperatures will start the day in the upper 30s and then by the afternoon, we'll be looking at highs approaching the mid-40s. These temperatures are slightly above our average, but this is just the beginning of a warm up on the way.

Super Bowl Sunday is looking near perfect with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s and plenty of sunshine. Make sure to get out and enjoy it though, because our pattern then turns active for this next work week, starting late Monday and picking up throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures will stay on the mild side in the 60s through the middle of next week, however, by the end of the week a cold front passes and temperatures drop into the 40s on Thursday and 30s by Friday.