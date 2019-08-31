Adam Burniston's Forecast | Storm chances and summer feel sticks around

A summer feel with heat and humidity returns with the threat for storm chances each day.

For your evening forecast, you can expect temperatures to stay in the 80s for a while longer. Then by tonight, temperatures slowly cool down into the lower 70s. Some scattered and isolated storms will be possible this evening and tonight as well, but most will stay on the dry side. Otherwise, skies will remain a mix of clouds and clearing.

By Sunday morning, lows will begin the day in the mid to lower 60s with a mix of clouds and sun. For the first half of the day, we will have mostly dry conditions, and then by the later evening hours, some storms could pop-up. These storms aren't expected to become severe, but some could still produce some heavy rainfall. Highs on Sunday are expected to reach into the mid-80s, which is just above average for this time of year.

Highs will continue above average through the first half of next week with temperatures reaching into the upper 80s and even higher heat index values. Each day will feature some isolated and scattered storm chances, but overall, some may stay mostly dry. By Wednesday and into Thursday, a cold front will then sweep into the area bringing more storm chances, but also a nice cool down. Highs by Thursday and into next weekend will be into the mid to upper 70s and lows could even dip down into the lower 50s.