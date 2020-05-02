Adam Burniston's Forecast | Storm threat increases Sunday

After enjoying a beautiful Saturday, gusty showers and storms increase through Sunday with the threat for some of those storms to become severe.

(MGN)

We've got a lovely evening here across the Commonwealth, so make sure to soak in the day while you can. Temperatures will stay in the 70s through this evening and then cool only through the 60s tonight. Skies will remain a mix of clouds at times, but otherwise, dry conditions continue with gusty winds of 20mph possible at times.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will start the day in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds, but those clouds will increase from the north as a front drops down into our region. Showers will ramp up through the afternoon and evening with some thunderstorms. Severe weather is also possible with strong winds and hail being the main threats. Highs will range from the lower 60s across northern Kentucky, to possibly upper 70s across the south.

Storms chances move our by the early morning hours on Monday, leading to a sunnier afternoon, but another system lines up Tuesday and then again near the end of the week as an active pattern continues. Highs will also stay on the cooler side in the lower 60s and some days, even in the 50s.