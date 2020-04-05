Adam Burniston's Forecast | Storm threat ramps up this week

While this week starts with isolated storms, that threat increasing continuing forward with some days potentially featuring strong to severe storms.

Mostly dry conditions will continue through this evening and tonight with a very isolated rain chance for some. Otherwise, temperatures will follow a very similar trend to yesterday with the 60s expected through the early evening hours, and then we drop through the 50s tonight. Light to moderate winds will also stay with us out of the north, which could add just a touch of wind chill tonight.

By Monday morning, many areas will begin in the lower 50s and upper 40s. As we continue throughout the day, isolated to scattered showers will be a threat again or some, but overall most will stay dry for another day. Highs by the afternoon and evening are expected to reach into the 70s yet again across the state. Winds will shift from the northwest to the southwest as we continue throughout the day with sustained winds of 5-10mph likely.

Storm chances will ramp up a bit more for Tuesday with scattered chances expected throughout the day. These storms could potentially even be on the strong to severe side, so we will keep a close eye on that threat going forward. Scattered to more widespread chances stick with us on Wednesday and Thursday before a cold front finally pushes through. That front will dry us out for the end of the week and into the start of the weekend. Highs early this week will reach into the deep 70s and potentially 80s for some, and then after the front, we will dip down into the 50s. A morning or two could even feature frost potential.