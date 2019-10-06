Adam Burniston's Forecast | Storms and heavy showers continuing

Heavy showers will increase through Sunday night and continue into the start of Monday, possibly leading to some isolated high water issues.

Keep that umbrella and rain jacket handy for this evening and overnight. Heavy rain will continue across much of the Commonwealth with a few mixed in thunderstorms possible. These showers become even more widespread as we head towards tonight with generally 1"-2" expected tonight. Temperatures will also stay on the cool side in the lower 60s and upper 50s, but they don't drop too much more than overnight.

By Monday, heavy showers will be continuing through the morning and afternoon hours for many. Another 1"-2" is possible for Monday with isolated areas receiving even more. Because the ground is so hard from our previous drought, some localized high water issues could occur. The temperature throughout the day will struggle to get out of the upper 50s, and even if you do low 60s will be the "warmest" some will experience.

Dry conditions return by Tuesday and last through Thursday with a Fall-like feel in the air. Highs will stay cool on Tuesday in the upper 60s, but then we return to the mid-70s for Wednesday/Thursday. By the end of the week, another front will come into play. Recent model trends have pushed it back to mostly Saturday, but there are other factors we are watching closely, which could change that timing still. Either way, temperatures will tumble into the 50s for highs, and we could even experience our first frost by Sunday morning.