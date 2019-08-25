Adam Burniston's Forecast | Storms bring possible high water issues

Heavy showers and thunderstorms will build across portions of Kentucky tonight and remain around through Wednesday.

Clouds and rain chances will be increasing through the evening and overnight hours. These storms will increase from south-central Kentucky and move to the north-northeast, producing heavy rainfall that could lead to localized high water issues and possible flash flooding. Temperatures will be cooling down into the lower 70s and 60s later tonight.

Heavy storms will continue throughout the day on Monday with the most widespread activity across portions of central and south-central Kentucky. The threat of high water issues will continue again throughout the day as well. Temperatures will struggle to warm up with the heavy rainfall with some areas hardly reaching 70 and others in more eastern Kentucky reaching the mid-70s.

Showers and thunderstorm chances continue through Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, but then a cold front clears it all out by Wednesday afternoon. Much better weather returns for the end of the week with sunny skies and below-average temperatures. Highs all week long will only reach the upper 70s and lower 80s most days. Then another cold front will arrive by next weekend.