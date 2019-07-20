Adam Burniston's Forecast | Storms followed by a big cool down coming

We have one more warm day in the books before significant changes bring us September like air.

Throughout this evening, an isolated shower or two is still possible, but most will be staying on the dry side with high humidity levels. Temperatures will remain in the 80s through most of the evening with heat index values sticking in the 90s until tonight after the sunsets. Overnight conditions will stay clear and mild as well with lows only dropping into the lower 70s.

For your Sunday, morning conditions will feel very muggy as humidity will be staying high for another day. Morning temperatures will be in the 70s with afternoon highs reaching into the upper 80s one more time. By the afternoon and evening hours, scattered storms will spread across the Commonwealth bringing heavy rain and gusty winds at times. Some storms could even rise local creeks and streams for a brief period.

By the beginning of the workweek, a cold front will continue to push through on Monday bringing even more widespread showers and thunderstorms that could be stronger. These storms will move out by Tuesday, leaving us with much drier and cooler air for the rest of the week. Highs on Monday and through Wednesday will stay in the mid to upper 70s and even by the end of the week temperatures will only top out in the middle to lower 80s with some nights getting into the 50s.