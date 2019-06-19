Adam Burniston's Forecast | Strong storms and flash flood threat remains

Rounds of strong storms are building again across much of the state bringing in the potential for severe weather and flash flooding.

As we head throughout this evening, strong to possibly even severe storms will be scattered across much of the state with dry periods in between. During these dry periods, that humidity will be sticking around with temperatures still in the 70s which will remain even into tonight. While these storms do bring in the chance for strong winds and hail, we are still going to be on the watch for flash flooding to occur as the round is already so saturated from this week's rain.

Moving into Thursday, we will start the morning with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms out and about, but it begins relatively quiet with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Once we get into the afternoon and evening hours and that daytime heating takes over, then we will start to see storms fire up yet again across our region renewing the flooding threat for many areas. Highs on Thursday are expected to reach into the mid to upper 70s.

By Friday, we will have a mainly dry day, and you'll want to take advantage of it because of the active pattern continues through the weekend with scattered storms and even into the next work week as well. Highs, as we head into the weekend, will also be surging into a more summer-like feel with the mid-80s returning to the forecast. Add in the humidity that will still be hanging around, and those highs will be feeling even warmer.