Adam Burniston's Forecast | Strong storms coming in for Monday

After a great weekend, a cold front comes in to start the work week with the potential for severe storms.

For your evening, a mix of clouds and clear skies will be around the Commonwealth with cloudier skies in southern and southeast Kentucky. Temperatures will stay on the mild side in the 60s for much of the evening and then only fall into the 50s overnight. Conditions will remain dry through the evening and overnight conditions, as well.

By Monday, morning lows will begin the day in the mid to lower 50s. This mild start will lead to another warm afternoon with southerly winds helping highs reach back into the 70s. Unfortunately, these highs will be before a powerful cold front that starts to arrive by mid-day and continues overnight. Scattered showers will turn into more widespread storms by the evening and night, producing heavy rainfall and possibly even severe storms.

Showers and storms will continue into early Tuesday morning but move out by the next morning, leaving behind cooler temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will only climb into the 50s with dry weather following into the middle parts of the workweek. The dry weather combined with a pattern shift will slowly warm up back near average in the mid-60s to end the week before another system moves in with more rain and colder conditions.