Adam Burniston's Forecast | Strong storms possible to wrap up the weekend

While the summer-like heat and humidity continue through this Memorial Day holiday, we are also tracking the threat for severe weather to move in.

We begin this Sunday very much like we started off the weekend with morning lows on the mild side in the upper 60s and lower 70s. By this afternoon and evening, temperatures will warm up quickly back into the upper 80s and with humidity heat index values will be into the 90s. While a better part of the day stays dry with mostly sunny skies, we will track the threat for showers and thunderstorms to increase later this evening and into tonight. Some of these storms could be on the strong side producing heavy rain, possible hail, gusty winds, and lots of lightning so make sure to stay weather aware if you're out and about this evening.

By Memorial Day, conditions will still be on the warm side, but we have slightly drier conditions. Morning temperatures will start the day again in the upper 60s. Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the day with summer heat and humidity sticking around as well. Highs by the afternoon are expected to reach into the mid to upper 80s. There is a chance for isolated to scattered storms during the afternoon and evening hours; however, most will stay dry, and these storms should be quick passing if you find yourself under one of them.

Conditions dry out even more by Tuesday, but won't last long as we track another system coming in by Wednesday with isolated showers and then more widespread storms by Thursday. The silver lining to more storms is the fact that this system could flip our pattern into more average temperatures. We will go from the upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday to down in the upper 70s for the end of the week, which is more average for this time of year.