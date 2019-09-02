Adam Burniston's Forecast | Summer feel continues before some changes

Temperatures continue to run above average for another day, but then we track a front bringing storm chances and cooler air.

This evening, we will be staying in the warm side in the 80s through sunset. Then by tonight, much more mild conditions return with lows falling into the 70s and then 60s overnight. A few isolated showers will be around the Commonwealth this evening as well, but most will stay on the dry side with a light breeze.

Heading out of the holiday weekend and into Tuesday, we will have another dry day, but very warm. Morning temperatures will begin the day in the low-60s, but by the afternoon and evening, you can expect highs to climb into the upper 80s. On top of that, we will also be dealing with humidity levels remaining a bit higher, which will make it feel even warmer.

By the middle of the week, we finally have some changes that bring in much better weather through this coming weekend. A cold front is expected to move through on Wednesday bringing scattered storm chances along with it, but once it moves through, we are in a dry pattern the rest of the week. This front will also bring much cooler air with highs only in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend, and overnight lows could dive into the low 50s some nights as well.