Adam Burniston's Forecast | Summer heat and humidity continues

Steamy temperatures and pop-up storm chances are expected to continue through the weekend.

As we head throughout the evening hours temperatures will remain in the 80s and then eventually fall into the 70s later on tonight. Areas could also experience an isolated storm or two that pops-up from all the moisture in our area. If you get a storm over you, they could produce some heavy rainfall rates. Otherwise, things will quite back down overnight.

For Sunday, we will begin the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Then as we approach the afternoon, heat and humidity will take over and bring our highs back into the upper 80s and heat index values in the 90s. A mix of sun and clouds will be with us throughout the day as well with most staying dry, but through the afternoon and evening, the chance for pop-up storms will be with us again. While we aren't expecting them to reach severe criteria, they could still produce some small hail and heavy rainfall.

Through much of this next week, we will keep scattered storm chances around every day as heat and humidity continues. These storms will likely produce very heavy rain, lightning, and some could produce some hail. Highs all week long are expected to stay in the upper 80s most days and with the humidity heat index values could make areas feel like the 90s. Overnight lows will also stay muggy with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.