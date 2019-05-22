Adam Burniston's Forecast | Summer heat and humidity return with storms

After a pleasant start to the week, temperatures surge back into the 80s with increased humidity and storm threats.

We begin this Wednesday with somewhat cool temperatures here in the early morning hours as overnight lows dipped down into the lower 60s and upper 50s. While we start the day cooler though, much warmer temperatures arrive by this afternoon with highs expected to reach into the mid-80s. Skies will remain mostly sunny with some clouds mixed in through the afternoon, and we also have an isolated to scattered storm threat today with the heat and humidity.

Moving into Thursday, we could almost copy and paste what we go through on Wednesday. Morning temperatures will be a bit milder in the mid to upper 60s, and then by the afternoon and evening, we're expecting highs to reach into the middle to upper 80s yet again. The storm threat will also stay somewhat isolated to scattered to where not everyone will see rain, but if you do get under a storm, it could produce a quick downpour with gusty winds.

Storm chances will stay with us throughout the rest of the week and into this coming Memorial Day weekend, which could ruin some plans but overall the threat is on the lower end where it won't be storming all day long, and some people may miss it altogether. Temperatures will stay in the 80s through the rest of the week as well in the mid to upper 80s and on some days highs for some areas could even be close to 90. Also if you don't see storm threats this week, the humidity will still feel pretty oppressive outside as well.