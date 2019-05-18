Adam Burniston's Forecast | Summer heat and humidity staying with us

Highs will soar back into the 80s this weekend with scattered storm chances to come along with it.

For the start of your Saturday morning, temperatures are already starting on a very mild note in the low to mid-60s with clear skies and very little wind. As we continue through the day, these temperatures will warm up quickly with highs expected to top out around the mid-80s by this afternoon and evening. On top of summer heat surging in, we will also be dealing with humidity to go along with it as well as a few scattered showers and thunderstorms for some.

By Sunday, we will continue to deal with a lot of the same weather. Morning lows will begin the day in the low to mid-60s. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with a muggy feel returning for the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Sunday are expected to reach into the low to mid-80s. While some isolated and scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon, the main rain threat starts to arrive by the evening and continue overnight as a front will push through the area.

The front will "cool" us down just slightly into the upper 70s and lower 80s to begin the work week, but it won't last long. By the middle parts of next week, the summer surge will return once more with highs jumping back into the mid-80s. Rain and thunderstorm chances will also remain very similar to what we saw this week where most days have decent dry periods, but scattered showers will be around for some area the could produce heavy rains and lots of lightning.