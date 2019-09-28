Adam Burniston's Forecast | Summer heat continues

With only minimal rain chances the next few days, the summer heat is here to stay.

For this evening, temperatures will be staying on the warm side in the 80s for a while. Then tonight, we will finally cool down into the lower 70s. Skies will be a mix of clouds throughout the evening and overnight, but overall dry conditions will continue with light to moderate winds.

By Sunday morning, lows will begin the day in the upper 60s with clouds around. After a mild start, the summer heat and humidity will build back in by the afternoon with highs expected to reach into the lower 90s. The afternoon will be a mix of sun and clouds and light winds. A storm or two will be possible in the afternoon and evening as well since humidity will be higher.

Isolated storm chance will continue into Monday, but overall most of this next week will stay on the drier side with summer heat remaining. Highs will stay in the lower 90s through Wednesday. Then by Thursday, a cold front is expected to come through bringing scattered rain chances and cooler air. Highs on Thursday will be around the lower 80s, and then by Friday and into the weekend, we could be talking about highs in the mid-70s, which is where we are supposed to be this time of year.