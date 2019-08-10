Adam Burniston's Forecast | Summer heat surges back

While we've enjoyed some drier and milder air, summer heat and humidity will increase through Monday.

For your Saturday evening, dry and mild conditions will continue. Temperatures will stay around the lower 80s for the early evening hours and then by sunset and into tonight you can expect temperatures to fall into the mid to lower 70s. A few clouds will remain around the area for this evening and tonight, but overall it will remain dry and mostly clear for many areas.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will start the day in the mid to lower 60s making for another beautiful feeling morning. Unfortunately, that lovely feeling won't last too long as we will have highs returning to the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon. Humidity levels will increase a little more for Sunday as well, but the good thing is that we won't have to worry about rain around. Skies will remain a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with a light breeze from time to time.

Heading back into the work and school week, we can expect another pattern change to come our way. Monday will remain mostly dry, but then by Tuesday/Wednesday, we will have a cold front dive into our region bringing storm chances along with it. Then by the second half of the week, we will have another dry stretch. Before the cold front, highs are expected to reach around 90 on Monday and upper 80s on Tuesday, but then on the backside highs are only expected to enter into the mid-80s.