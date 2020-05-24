Adam Burniston's Forecast | Summer-like pattern continues this week

Above-average temperatures, humidity, and storm chances last throughout this week ahead, but a late-week cold front could help us out.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be with us through this evening, but a majority of the activity seems to stay mostly in eastern and southeastern Kentucky. If you do see storms this evening/tonight, they will be capable of producing very heavy rain, lots of lightning, and some small hail is possible. Conditions will quiet down by later tonight with temperatures falling through the 70s and into the 60s overnight.

By Monday morning, temperatures will be in the mid-60s, but we will warm up quickly through the morning and afternoon. Highs for your Memorial Day are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s, and then once you add on the humidity, it will feel like we are into the 90s in many areas. The first half of the day will stay mostly dry like we've been experiencing but then isolated to scattered thunderstorm chances will build in through the afternoon and evening.

Daily storm chances will be staying with us through the end of the week with most of the storms happening in the later afternoon and evening hours. While most days, won't feature washout conditions all day, Friday does bring in a cold front that will give us more widespread storm chances and a bit cooler conditions by next weekend. Highs through Friday will stay in the low to mid-80s, and then by next weekend, we could see highs drop into the mid-70s.