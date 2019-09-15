Adam Burniston's Forecast | Summer sizzle and humidity returns

After enjoying a warm weekend with low humidity, the summer sizzle makes a return once more with changes on the way.

Temperatures stay on the warm side in the 80s through the early evening hours, but then by later tonight, we will see temperatures drop into the 70s. While temperatures stay on the warmer side, it will still feel very comfortable outside since low humidity is still dominating. Skies will also remain mostly clear with a few clouds mixed in, but overall we stay dry overnight.

Heading into Monday, morning lows will begin the day in the mid to lower 60s. Humidity levels will start reasonably low to start the day, but then it increases throughout the day. Highs by the afternoon and evening are expected to reach into the 90s for many. A week disturbance will also bring in isolated storm chances through the afternoon and evening hours, but many could stay dry throughout the entire day.

Minimal rain chances stick around through the middle part of the week with most staying dry. Then by the end of the week, scattered storm chances will increase slightly on Thursday and Friday before a cold front arrives by next weekend. Timing on this front could also be impacted by Tropical Storm Humberto that has been moving through the Atlantic. If that system can drift off to the east quicker, then we could be talking about a nice cooldown, but for now, highs most of this week look to trend into the mid-80s.