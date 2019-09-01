Adam Burniston's Forecast | Summer sizzle continues with storm chances

Highs continue trending above average through the beginning of the week, but a cool down is on the way.

Through this evening, temperatures will stay on the warm side in the 80s. Then by tonight, we slowly cool down into the 70s. A few isolated storms have been making there way through the Commonwealth this evening as well, but overall most will stay dry. Skies will remain mostly clear with some mixed in clouds for some areas.

Heading into Labor Day, temperatures will start the morning in the mid-60s. By the afternoon and evening highs are expected to reach back into the mid-80s for another summer-like day with higher humidity as well. Through the evening, we will also track in the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms that could put down some heavy rainfall for some areas they move over.

Conditions briefly dry up for Tuesday, before a cold front starts to move in for Wednesday and Thursday. This cold front will provide more isolated and scattered rain chances back into the forecast, but after Thursday we are looking at sunnier skies. Highs through Wednesday will be sticking in the mid to upper 80s with higher heat index values. Then for the second half of the week, highs will only be running in the mid-70s with overnight lows in the deep 50s.