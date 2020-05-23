Adam Burniston's Forecast | Summer sizzle continues with storm chances

Heat and humidity are returning to the forecast, which brings back rain and thunderstorm chances most days.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be with us throughout most of this evening before tapering off into the evening and overnight hours. These storms are putting down some heavy rainfall as they pass, and some storms could even be on the severe side with gusty winds and some hail. Temperatures will stay in the 70s throughout much of this evening into early tonight before we finally cool into the 60s overnight.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid-60s for a mild feel with some areas of patchy fog possible in valley areas. A mix of sun and clouds will be around with highs reaching into the low to mid-80s by the afternoon. Add in higher humidity levels to that, and we could see heat index values into the upper 80s and even 90s for some. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will build back into the forecast by Sunday evening and last into the night, but generally, we will only see heavy rain out of these storms.

Heat and humidity will be lasting throughout most of next week. Highs will be staying in the low to mid-80s, and some days will feature heat index values near 90. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will remain in the forecast every day next week as well. By Friday, it looks like we could finally see a cold front push in sending our highs back down into the 70s with lower humidity levels.