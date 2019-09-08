Adam Burniston's Forecast | Summer sizzle returns this week

After enjoying some beautiful and dry conditions this weekend, out temperatures are heating back up with increased humidity levels.

For your evening and night, you can expect delightful conditions. Temperatures will stay in the lows 80s through the early evening hours and then drop into the 70 into tonight. Humidity levels will also be staying low, which will make it feel very comfortable outside with a light to moderate breeze at times. Clouds will also be increased from the northwest to the southeast as we head throughout the evening and night.

Heading back into the work and school week, we start to warm up our temperatures a bit more. Morning lows on Monday will begin the day in the lower 60s and upper 50s, but by the afternoon highs are expected to climb into the mid to upper 80s. Conditions will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as well.

Dry weather will stick around for another day on Tuesday, but from Wednesday onward you can expect pop-up storm chances each day in the afternoon and evening. This comes with increased temperatures as well as increased humidity levels making it feel muggy outside. Highs are expected to run into the upper 80s most days with some 90s possible as well. Then by the weekend, a cold front will come into the region bringing more widespread rain chances through Saturday along with temperatures falling into the mid to lower 80s.