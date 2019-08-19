Adam Burniston's Forecast | Summer sizzle turns stormy

High heat and humidity levels last another day, but storm chances will also be on the rise heading into the middle of the week.

A warm and muggy feel will continue through much of this evening with temperatures slowly falling into the mid-80s by sunset and then eventually falling below 80 by late tonight. A stray shower or two will also be possible form some through the evening hours, but most will stay dry through the overnight. Some patchy fog may form overnight as well.

By Tuesday, we will be tracking potentially strong storms. The highest chance for storms looks to be during the afternoon and evening hours with the main threats being heavy rain, strong winds, and possible hail. Temperatures will begin the day in the lower 70s and then by the afternoon we are expecting highs to reach into the 90s yet again. Add in higher humidity levels, and that will result in heat index values entering into the mid to upper 90s.

Storms will continue to increase through Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front moves in, but the severity should be decreasing. These storms will still be capable of producing heavy downpours and gusty winds. After the cold front passes, cooler and drier air will fill in temporarily for the end of the week. Highs by Thursday and onward will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s.